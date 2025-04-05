Dan Orlovsky calls out media bias over Shedeur Sanders' Baker Mayfield-like swagger

Shedeur Sanders and Baker Mayfield will both be in the league for many years to come, assuming something unforeseen happens. Of course, Mayfield has been around for some time already as a veteran who started his career in 2018. Some viewed Mayfield as a hot-head and lauded by others before he helped turn the Browns around for the years of his rookie deal.

Fast forward to April 2025, and Sanders has seen similar blowback from some analysts and pundits. On Friday's edition of ESPN's "NFL Live," Orlovsky compared Mayfield to Sanders, arguing that both should be applauded for their strong belief in themselves going into the NFL.

"I think, one, we can't praise Baker Mayfield and fall in love with Baker Mayfield because of his charisma, cockiness, his self-belief and then kind of view it differently with Shedeur," Orlovsky said. "I heard a lot of Baker [when I was] listening to Shedeur and the confidence. I think it's great," he said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Of course, Mayfield's confidence came from bouncing back after a one-year stint with Texas Tech, walking on with the Oklahoma Sooners after missing 2014, and clawing his way to the top of the NFL draft. In 2016 and 2017, his two final college seasons, Mayfield threw for 83 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Sanders threw for 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his final two years.

How Shedeur Sanders could end up with same task as Baker Mayfield eight seasons later

Shedeur Sanders at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Coincidentally, Shedeur Sanders might be tasked with resurrecting the Cleveland Browns, just like Baker Mayfield was in 2018. In 2018, the Browns were coming off a 1-31 stretch over the course of two seasons. Media members and pundits were looking for any reason to scorch head coach Hue Jackson and owner Jimmy Haslam.

The Browns selected Mayfield first overall and the team had an 11-5 season in 2020 after the Browns went winless without him one year earlier.

Of course, the Browns once again find themselves under fire over the decision to go all-in on Deshaun Watson with very little success to show for it. Sitting at second overall, the team could end up with Sanders, a fiery rookie who would be tasked with bringing the team back to the playoffs in short order.

Can history repeat itself with Sanders?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "NFL Live" and H/T Sportskeeda.

