“I would ask to be traded” – Dan Orlovsky claims Mac Jones should look for an out if Patriots don't move on from Matt Patricia

Could New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones be on the move this offseason? Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says that is what he would want if he were in Jones' shoes.

The Patriots lost their second consecutive game on Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones went 22 from 36 passing attempts for 195 yards and one touchdown.

After a fantastic rookie season, he has had a disappointing sophomore campaign which even saw him miss time due to an injury. At one point, he he was benched for backup quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe.

Orlovsky took to Twitter to say that if he were Mac Jones, he would ask his agent for a trade this offseason if there isn't a move for a new playcaller:

"If I was Mac Jones and his reps/team and this off-season there are no plans for a true/proven OC to come into NE. I would ask to be traded."

This season, former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has been the offensive play caller. The Patriots re-hired Patricia after he was let go by the Lions. Although he has experience on the defensive side of the ball, head coach Bill Belichick made him the playcaller for the offense. Many believe this has led to the issues that the quarterback has been having this season.

Whether the Patriots would want to trade the quarterback is unknown. However, the obvious confidence that they have in backup quarterback Bailey Zappe could lead the Patriots to consider it.

Patriots QB Mac Jones seen yelling in frustrated on sidelines

During the New England Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Mac Jones was noticeably upset. The quarterback was seen on the sidelines yelling explicitives and mouthing the words 'throw the ball.' Whether he was yelling at the coaching staff or his offense, was not seen on camera.

Mac Jones addressed the incident with reporters after the game. He said that his frustrations got the best of him and he was just upset that they weren't throwing the ball deep:

“Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me. But we were playing from behind and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I’ve got to execute that part better. It’s the short game we kept going to which was working, but I felt like we needed chunk plays and I shouted that out to get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.”

Mac Jones addresses the video that caught him yelling on the sideline

New England will not turn their focus towards the Arizona Cardinals next week. At 6-6, there is now very little margin for error in the Patriots' schedule. The AFC East is a tough division this season and another loss could be disastrous.

We will see if New England can make the playoffs in the coming weeks.

