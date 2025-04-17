Dan Orlovsky claims he struggled to find “wow” moments on Shedeur Sanders' college tape

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has revealed that he has struggled to find "wow" moments while analyzing the tape of Colorado Buffaloes QB and top NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

While appearing on the popular Ross Tucker Podcast on Thursday, Orlovsky highlighted how the process of evaluating Sanders has been one of the most difficult things he has done since becoming an analyst on TV.

"It's hard to find stuff that you're wowed with on tape…it’s the hardest evaluation that I've had to do in the seven years that I've been in TV." Orlovsky stated.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although Orlovsky did praise Sanders for being extremely accurate, tough, and someone who can succeed in a system that involves timing and quick ball placement, he did note how nothing truly left him saying wow.

Despite Orlovsky's comments, Sanders had a phenomenal year for the Buffaloes in 2024 and finished the campaign with 4,134 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, ten interceptions, and an impressive completion percentage of 74.0%.

Furthermore, there have been times in recent years where NFL franchises select a QB solely due to their flashy plays or elite athleticism, even when they have struggled with the basic and fundamental QB plays, such as accurate passing.

Ad

For example, Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis and Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson were drafted very high in their respective drafts as both had major arm's, elite athleticism, and flashy plays in college football. However, both have struggled to complete routine passes at the NFL level or become elite players outside of the occasional play.

Shedeur Sanders 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Sanders has shown in college that he has the ability to effectively run an offense and succeed even when under pressure from opposing defensive units. Although the flashy play may not always be there, Sanders has proven that he can move the football down the field and score points for his team.

Ad

In NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, Sanders was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

Only time will tell whether Sanders is indeed picked within the top three, however, it is evident that there are still some analysts questioning whether Sanders will succeed at the NFL level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles