"They've got more turnovers than TDs" - Dan Orlovsky claims Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' horrible start to 2022 is understated

Following their 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at 2-1 through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season.

The Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 before falling to Green Bay on Sunday.

Through their first three games of the season, the Buccaneers offense has struggled. They've only scored three touchdowns and 53 points in three games.

On First Take this morning, analysts Michael Irvin, Dan Orlovsky, and Stephen A. Smith talked about the Bucaneers-Packers game.

Orlovsky stated how Brady and the Bucs' struggles are being understated right now:

"Stephen A told me Tampa Bay was going to be just fine because [they have] Tom Brady, it didn't matter who was playing with them. Maybe they were going to be just fine. But let me give you a little bit of truth serum. They've scored less than 20 points in each of their first three games. The last time Brady did that was 2003. They've had 36 drives this year. They got three touchdowns, three. They got more turnovers than touchdowns."

Orlovsky added that Brady can't do everything on his own and that the team might not be fine with how they're playing if they continue down the stretch.

"There's one team in the NFL who scored less touchdowns than the Bucs this year. They're playing tonight. It's the Cowboys. They've only played two games. The Bucs have played three. The Bucs are not going to be just okay just because Tom is there. They're not going to. He can't do everything by himself. You sat there and said they'll be fine because I'm going to take Tom Brady. There's ten other people on the field. We can't just give this the stock prices up: They're going to be okay. No, they're not."

Part of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' struggles are due to injuries to receivers

53 points through three games is not typical for a Tom Brady-led team. One of the reasons why the offense has struggled is because of it's health.

The team has been without Chris Godwin for the first three games of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore I can’t believe the Bucs were without Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Julio Jones and still made the game against Aaron Rodgers come down to the very last play. I can’t believe the Bucs were without Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Julio Jones and still made the game against Aaron Rodgers come down to the very last play.

Tampa Bay has also been without Julio Jones the last few weeks as he's dealing with a knee injury. They'll get wide receiver Mike Evans back next week after he missed last week due to a one-game suspension.

The Bucaneers aren't healthy, but that's part of football, and they could be in trouble down the stretch if their backups can't fill in and make an impact.

