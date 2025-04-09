  • home icon
  Dan Orlovsky doubles down on his verdict of Jalen Milroe being ideal for $7,300,000,000 worth team: "Perfect for both"

Dan Orlovsky doubles down on his verdict of Jalen Milroe being ideal for $7,300,000,000 worth team: “Perfect for both”

By Rob Gullo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 00:39 GMT
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe started for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons and is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL draft. Milroe led Alabama to a 20–6 record over the last two seasons, throwing 39 touchdown passes and rushing for 32 scores.

While quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be first-round picks, Milroe is not a lock to go in the first round and could be selected in the early second or third round.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the perfect fit for Milroe is the New York Giants. The $7.3 billion team (per Forbes) has added veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but Orlovsky thinks selecting Milroe in the second round would be smart insurance.

"If I could hand pick one team for Jalen Milroe, it would be the New York Giants," he said. "This would be the ideal situation, this would be the perfect place for both the player and the organization."

He then tweeted:

"Been saying this for 2 months now. Perfect for both."
Jalen Milroe accepts green room invite for 2025 NFL draft

Jalen Milroe during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Jalen Milroe during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The green room at the NFL draft is typically reserved for players projected to be selected in the first round or early in the second round. Milroe has accepted his invitation and will attend the draft in person.

With 32 picks in the first round, not every green room invitee will hear their name called on Day 1. As noted, Milroe isn’t a first-round lock. Analysts and scouts rank him anywhere between the third- and fifth-best quarterback in the class.

A similar situation happened in 2023 with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who wasn’t selected in the first round and returned home to Connecticut for Day 2.

Milroe still has a shot at going in the first round. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the No. 21 pick, reportedly have strong interest in him. If a run on quarterbacks happens early — and if Aaron Rodgers does not sign with Pittsburgh — they may take Milroe in the first round.

Other teams, such as the New York Jets, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, could also trade into the late first round to select a quarterback.

