Dan Orlovsky doubles down on his verdict of Jalen Milroe being ideal for $7,300,000,000 worth team: “Perfect for both”

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe started for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons and is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL draft. Milroe led Alabama to a 20–6 record over the last two seasons, throwing 39 touchdown passes and rushing for 32 scores.

Ad

While quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be first-round picks, Milroe is not a lock to go in the first round and could be selected in the early second or third round.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the perfect fit for Milroe is the New York Giants. The $7.3 billion team (per Forbes) has added veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but Orlovsky thinks selecting Milroe in the second round would be smart insurance.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If I could hand pick one team for Jalen Milroe, it would be the New York Giants," he said. "This would be the ideal situation, this would be the perfect place for both the player and the organization."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He then tweeted:

"Been saying this for 2 months now. Perfect for both."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jalen Milroe accepts green room invite for 2025 NFL draft

Jalen Milroe during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The green room at the NFL draft is typically reserved for players projected to be selected in the first round or early in the second round. Milroe has accepted his invitation and will attend the draft in person.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With 32 picks in the first round, not every green room invitee will hear their name called on Day 1. As noted, Milroe isn’t a first-round lock. Analysts and scouts rank him anywhere between the third- and fifth-best quarterback in the class.

A similar situation happened in 2023 with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who wasn’t selected in the first round and returned home to Connecticut for Day 2.

Milroe still has a shot at going in the first round. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the No. 21 pick, reportedly have strong interest in him. If a run on quarterbacks happens early — and if Aaron Rodgers does not sign with Pittsburgh — they may take Milroe in the first round.

Other teams, such as the New York Jets, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, could also trade into the late first round to select a quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.