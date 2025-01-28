Following the Buffalo Bills' close 32–29 AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, "Fire McDermott," referring to the team firing its head coach, Sean McDermott, was trending on X on Monday.

This comes after Buffalo failed to reach the Super Bowl again, after appearing in the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons.

NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky sounded off on those who were calling for McDermott to be fired. On Tuesday, he suggested on "The Pat McAfee Show" that the team should add a playmaker or two in its secondary.

"I'll tell you, changing the head coach is, I think, preposterous," Orlovsky said. "This is a defense that and they know this, they gotta add a difference maker or two in their back end, their back seven. Outside of Terron, Rasul Douglas is a pretty good player, but they don't have a difference maker in the back end.

Kansas City's got two of them, Justin Reid and Trent McDuffie, outside of two or three other really good players. Obviously Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton, Wiggins looks good. I think Buffalo has to get a difference maker or two on their back end that's really going to help them. I think they need to add a perimeter piece."

Josh Allen says he's "extremely confident" in Sean McDermott's ability to lead the team to the Super Bowl

Josh Allen, left, Sean McDermott, right, during San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

While some people may be calling for Sean McDermott to be fired, he's still been receiving support from those close to him, including quarterback Josh Allen.

Via the team's website, Allen said:

"Extremely confident... I'm just so proud of coach. I don't know why he's not recognized more in the awards stuff. … Time in and time out, he's got us in position. ... He gives his life to this. ... And to see him adapt and really grow as a coach has been fun to watch."

The Buffalo Bills are likely not even considering firing McDermott. Many Bills fans chanted "Fire McDermott" on X on Monday as they were frustrated likely due to the team's recent loss to the Chiefs.

Sean McDermott has a career head coaching record of 86-45, has appeared in the postseason seven out of eight possible seasons, and has won the AFC East division five times.

