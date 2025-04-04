Dan Orlovsky drops 3-word reaction to Geno Smith's $75,000,000 Raiders deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement with quarterback Geno Smith on a new two-year contract extension worth $75 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It also includes $66.5 million in guaranteed money for Smith.

The Raiders traded the 92nd overall pick in this year's draft to the Seahawks for the two-time Pro Bowler, who had one year remaining on the three-year, $75 million extension he had signed in 2023.

Following Schefter's report on Smith's deal on Thursday, retired Lions quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky took to social media with a three-word reaction.

"Let's go Geno," Orlovsky wrote in the tweet.

Orlovsky was a big fan of the Raiders' decision to trade for Geno Smith. Last month on the 'Pat McAfee Show,' he talked about how the veteran quarterback could help the Raiders become a legitimate postseason contender.

"I like Geno is Las Vegas," Orlovsky said. "Brock Bowers is really good. I think Las Vegas has okay wide receivers. I am a big Jakobi Meyers guy. But they are going to have to add some pieces as well. The offensive line is a little better ththan think the play at quarterback made you think."

"Geno was fantastic with a bad offensive line. But they need to add some pieces. I love the fact that he is with Chip Kelly. They need another starting offensive lineman or two. I think Geno gives this team a chance to just compete in a week-to-week basis for now."

Last year, Smith helped the Seahawks to a 10-7 campaign. He set new career highs with 70.4% completion and 4,320 yards.

Raiders GM talks about Geno Smith trade

Raiders GM John Spytek opened up on the team's decision to acquire Geno Smith from the Seahawks last week on the "Upon Further Review" show.

He highlighted how they considered their options in free agency. However, they thought that getting the two-time Pro Bowler was the best decision for the franchise's future.

"We use a late third-round pick to hopefully have our starting quarterback here for years to come. And it was too good of an opportunity to pass up," Spytek said. "As we got into it and evaluated the options in free agency, the other players that were available via trade, ultimately we arrived at a spot where we thought adding Geno made a lot of sense for us."

Geno Smith provides the Raiders with a short-term solution for their quarterback woes. However, head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that they could still be eyeing a potential franchise quarterback from the draft this year.

