Dan Orlovsky floats NFC West team as potential landing spot for Davante Adams

Before the New York Jets released Davante Adams, fans and analysts speculated about his NFL future. The veteran wide receiver was officially cut on Tuesday after only a handful of games with the team. The Aaron Rodgers reunion didn't go as expected, as the Jets only won five games — two fewer than in 2023.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), naming an NFC West team as a potential landing spot for Adams.

"Wonder if he would go to Rams as Kupp replacement," Orlovsky tweeted.

Cooper Kupp revealed that the LA Rams are looking to trade him ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. Adams played as a WR1 with the Jets, but taking a back seat could be his best option. Puka Nacua is the No. 1 guy for the Rams; however, having a six-time Pro Bowler behind him could help the second-year player and the rest of the offense.

Coincidentally, Rodgers was reportedly interested in joining the Rams when the Matthew Stafford rumors peaked. The team decided to renegotiate Stafford's deal and the playmaker is set to stay put at SoFi Stadium.

Adams could be the one joining the Rams, but that is not the only team he's been linked to.

Former Super Bowl rivals linked with Davante Adams

Davante Adams will likely get a lot of attention during free agency after the New York Jets removed him from their books. The former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders star could stay in the AFC East, per Boston reporter Greg Bedard.

Bedard reported that the New England Patriots are interested in Adams and Cooper Kupp, who Dan Orlovsky thinks Adams would replace in LA.

Additionally, Giants reporter Connor Hughes noted on Friday that the Giants have shown interest in Aaron Rodgers and Adams could join them with his good friend. However, Rodgers' former teammate James Jones is against that idea.

"I do not want to see Aaron Rodgers going to a team that I do not believe is a contender," Jones said on Tuesday, via 'The Facility.' I think the only two teams that make sense are the Vikings and the Steelers because we know those are two teams that are possibly a quarterback away from being a contender."

Adams' market appears to be big, but time will tell where he'll end up.

