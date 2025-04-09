Dan Orlovsky foresees two landing spots for Trey McBride-like NFL draft prospect 

Dan Orlovsky was largely a backup quarterback during his 12-year NFL career, as he appeared in just 26 games, making 12 starts. He has found far more success in his second career as an analyst, becoming one of the biggest faces in ESPN's NFL coverage.

Ad

The former journeyman recently shared high praise for former Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren, who Mel Kiper Jr. predicted to land with the Chicago Bears.

"He's my second favorite player in the draft outside of Travis Hunter, and if you're the Bears, you're ecstatic about this pick," Orlovsky said on "NFL Live."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He is so similar to Trey McBride for me. You talk about the yards after the catch. I think his yards after the catch are so important. I think he owns the middle of the field. ... They didn't utilize him in a ton of one-on-one situations. He makes some ridiculous, jaw-dropping catches."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Orlovsky shared the clip to X, adding:

"Reminds me of McBride Carolina? Bears?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Warren had a breakout season in 2024 as he recorded 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns on 104 receptions, adding 218 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting and was named a first-team All-American while winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end.

Dan Orlovsky reacts to Emmy nomination with iconic meme

Dan Orlovsky's most memorable moment of his NFL career came for all the wrong reasons as he inadvertently ran out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety. The former backup quarterback used the clip to respond to being nominated for an Emmy.

Ad

The Emmy's account tweeted:

"The #SportsEmmys Nominees for Personality/Studio Analyst are: - Charles Barkley (@TNTSportsUS @TBSNetwork) - @nateburleson (@cbssports) - @Realrclark25 (@espn @abcnetwork) - @KirkHerbstreit (@espn) - @danorlovsky7 (@espn @abcnetwork)"

Orlovsky shared the memorable clip, adding:

"Started from the bottom now we here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

The play came in the first quarter of Orlovsky's first career start. It wound up costing the Detroit Lions heavily as they lost 12-10 to the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. To make matters worse, the team finished the season 0-16 – becoming the first team in NFL history to do so – and its Week 6 loss wound up being the closest game it played in all season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb Gebrewold is a journalist who covers MMA, basketball, college football, and sports betting at Sportskeeda. A Mass Communications graduate from Purdue University, his sportswriting journey began in 2019.



As a writer, he is a rigorous fact checker and takes care to verify every bit of information in his articles via multiple sources.



Shane Battier, Jay Williams, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jahlil Okafor, and Jabari Parker are some of his all-time favorite college sports stars. He rates Duke's men's basketball team's five National Championships as his best college sport's moments.



Caleb believes college sports are not on par with national leagues such as the NBA and NFL because the best talent generally turns professional as soon as possible, however, the environment of college games is on par.



His sports interests include basketball, football, baseball, soccer, hockey, MMA, and boxing, and when not working, Caleb is busy catching up on the other sports he follows. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.