Dan Orlovsky foresees two landing spots for Trey McBride-like NFL draft prospect 

Dan Orlovsky was largely a backup quarterback during his 12-year NFL career, as he appeared in just 26 games, making 12 starts. He has found far more success in his second career as an analyst, becoming one of the biggest faces in ESPN's NFL coverage.
The former journeyman recently shared high praise for former Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren, who Mel Kiper Jr. predicted to land with the Chicago Bears.
"He's my second favorite player in the draft outside of Travis Hunter, and if you're the Bears, you're ecstatic about this pick," Orlovsky said on "NFL Live."
"He is so similar to Trey McBride for me. You talk about the yards after the catch. I think his yards after the catch are so important. I think he owns the middle of the field. ... They didn't utilize him in a ton of one-on-one situations. He makes some ridiculous, jaw-dropping catches."
Orlovsky shared the clip to X, adding:
"Reminds me of McBride Carolina? Bears?"
Warren had a breakout season in 2024 as he recorded 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns on 104 receptions, adding 218 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting and was named a first-team All-American while winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end.
Dan Orlovsky reacts to Emmy nomination with iconic meme
Dan Orlovsky's most memorable moment of his NFL career came for all the wrong reasons as he inadvertently ran out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety. The former backup quarterback used the clip to respond to being nominated for an Emmy.
The Emmy's account tweeted:
"The #SportsEmmys Nominees for Personality/Studio Analyst are: - Charles Barkley (@TNTSportsUS @TBSNetwork) - @nateburleson (@cbssports) - @Realrclark25 (@espn @abcnetwork) - @KirkHerbstreit (@espn) - @danorlovsky7 (@espn @abcnetwork)"
Orlovsky shared the memorable clip, adding:
"Started from the bottom now we here."
The play came in the first quarter of Orlovsky's first career start. It wound up costing the Detroit Lions heavily as they lost 12-10 to the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. To make matters worse, the team finished the season 0-16 – becoming the first team in NFL history to do so – and its Week 6 loss wound up being the closest game it played in all season.
