Josh Allen has, for the most part, left NFL fans writing him off. However, not completely everyone has given up on him yet. Speaking on "Get Up" on Thursday, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky defended the quarterback, citing a double standard taking place. Here's how he put it:

"[00:04:01] The discourse and the conversation coming off of Sunday around Josh Allen is absolutely absurd. Number one, if his defense was healthy and playing better, Allen would be the MVP right now of the NFL."

He continued, predicting one way that the quarterback will raise the bar higher than Patrick Mahomes:

"Number two, Josh is going to be the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to account for 40 touchdowns in four straight years. We don't [hate like] this [on] every other quarterback. We do it to like 2 or 3 of them. Josh is one of them because he's one of the three best in all of the NFL. We don't do this to Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow. [00:04:44]"

How many touchdowns has Josh Allen scored since 2020?

Josh Allen at New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills quarterback could be the first to have 40 touchdowns in four straight seasons, but that wouldn't be possible unless he had done it already in three seasons. To clear the air on Orlovsky's statement, he is not referring only to passing touchdowns. From 2020 to 2022, Allen threw for 37, 36 and 35 touchdowns in each season.

However, Josh Allen complemented that with a Lamar Jackson level of rushing touchdowns. He rushed for eight, six and seven touchdowns in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. In other words, Allen had 45, 42 and 42 total touchdowns over the last three seasons.

In 2023, Allen has thrown for 24 touchdowns and rushed for nine. It has been the most touchdowns he has rushed for in his career, tied with nine in 2019.

With still more than a month to go, Allen appears to be on pace to break that personal record by a mile. Thus far, the quarterback has earned 33 total touchdowns, putting him in range of scoring more in a single season than he ever has.

That could happen even with his No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, set to get fewer yards this year than last year. So far, he is averaging about 80 yards per game, which would put him on pace for nearly 1372 yards, about 60 yards short of his 1429 yards last year.

Could Josh Allen be one of the most explosive quarterbacks to miss the postseason since 2000?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.