Dan Orlovsky leans on Giants to draft Jalen Milroe as franchise mulls over future at QB

The New York Giants do not have a quarterback signed to the roster for the 2025 season. The franchise will undergo rebuilding of the position, likely adding pieces through free agency and the draft. The team is trying to fix a position that has been a problem since Eli Manning retired.

After Matthew Stafford opted to remain with the Los Angeles Rams, reports emerged that the Giants changed their focus to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who would represent a short-term fix.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky proposed a solution to the franchise. Orlovsky believes that the Giants should sign Rodgers as a bridge quarterback, and at the same time, they should draft and develop Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe:

"Aaron can play for maybe, like September and see how it goes. And then Brian Daboll... there's just the reality of, like, a desperation and urgency. All of a sudden you might get into October, November, and you're doing okay, but you need a punch.

"And here comes Jalen Milroe and his ability to push the ball down field to now, both of those people on the outside, but also the freaking athletic quarterback run that he could deploy. But that has my attention, if I'm a Giants fan.

Orlovsky also spoke about how New York could use the third overall pick in Travis Hunter, if Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the first two picks. This way, they could use their second-round pick on Milroe and let him develop with Aaron Rodgers as their starter.

How much cap space do the Giants have available for the 2025 free agency?

According to Spotrac, a website specialized in the finances of all four major American leagues, the franchise will enter the 2025 season with $48.27 million available to spend in free agency.

Acquiring Aaron Rodgers' services would occupy plenty of the space available. However, after the failure of the Daniel Jones project, New York does not have many options to pass the ball in 2025.

Jones will still count against the 2025 cap. The former quarterback was released midway through a four-year contract signed after the 2022 season. As such, he'll count against $22.21 million in the 2025 payroll, even though he's not a member of the franchise anymore.

As a comparison, only Brian Burns ($29.75 million) and Dexter Lawrence ($23.84 million) will count more against the 2025 cap in New York.

