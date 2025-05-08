Dan Orlovsky makes feelings known on Cowboys’ playoff chances after George Pickens trade

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys acquired wideout George Pickens via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since the Cowboys have added another weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott, analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that Dallas is a strong contender to reach the playoffs next season.

"The move squarely puts the Cowboys as a playoff-contending football team this coming season," Orlovsky said via ESPN's 'Get Up' on Wednesday. "I anticipate the Cowboys to be better than other people. A couple months ago, it was that the Cowboys could be a playoff contender if two things happened. No. 1, Dak Prescott needs to stay healthy, which hasn't been the case recently. And two, they gotta get a No. 2 guy opposite CeeDee Lamb."

The Cowboys finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record, failing to make the playoffs. There were questions raised around the team's offense after Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Many felt that Dallas needed a strong wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb, who led the team with 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions last season.

In Pickens, the Cowboys will have a player who can share the offensive load with Lamb. It will be interesting to see how the former Pittsburgh star settles in Dallas.

Along with Pickens, the Steelers will send a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

A glimpse into George Pickens' career with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers took George Pickens with the No. 55 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The receiver won the national title at Georgia in his final collegiate season.

In his rookie year, Pickens recorded 801 yards and four touchdowns on 52 receptions. He also rushed for one TD. During the 2023 season, Pickens posted a career-high 1,140 yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions.

In the 2024 season, Pickens tallied a team-high 900 yards with three touchdowns on 59 receptions. He also recorded 87 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in Pittsburgh's defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

