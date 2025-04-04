Dan Orlovsky names Tua Tagovailoa as Shedeur Sanders’ NFL comp

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has drawn a direct comparison between Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Ad

During ESPN's "First Take" on Friday, Orlovsky shared his thoughts on what offensive system would best suit Sanders' playing style.

"If you were going to say where or what type of offense does Shedeur need to be in to play to his very best," Orlovsky said, "because he's not one of those five guys on the planet that you can kind of put him in any offense, and his physical skills are just absolutely absurd that he'll overcome any deficiency of it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I tell you, he needed to be in an offense similar to what Tua is like in Miami, or what Brock Purdy is like in San Francisco, or a little bit of what Joe Burrow is like in Cincinnati, point guard. Tua is my comp in many ways for Shedeur Sanders. Great ball placement, rhythm and timing, super smart, anticipatory thrower."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The comparison comes as Shedeur Sanders prepares for Colorado's pro day workout, where scouts from several NFL teams will evaluate his skills.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the New York Giants, who hold the No. 3 pick, are sending numerous staff members to the showcase.

Evaluating Shedeur Sanders is the "hardest" for Orlovsky

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Dan Orlovsky expanded on his evaluation challenges when discussing Shedeur Sanders on ESPN's "Get Up" program.

Ad

"He's the hardest quarterback I've had to evaluate since I've gotten into TV," said Orlovsky. "Because 75% of his snaps don't matter, Greeny. And that's the reality for everybody that's evaluating Shedeur Sanders. Half of the snaps that he had at Colorado were thrown inside of five yards. It feels like when you watch his tape, every ball is thrown at the line of scrimmage.

Ad

"You're not drafting him in the top five for that, right? So throw that out. That's half the snaps. And then 25% of the snaps the offensive line protection is so terrible that I don't care if you have Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes, you're not doing anything with that either. So you get to evaluate 25% of his snaps."

Ad

Other analysts have also weighed in on Sanders' draft position. College football analyst Joel Klatt, a former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, strongly disagreed with narratives suggesting Shedeur Sanders should fall in the draft.

"I think that Shedeur is an incredible player," Klatt said.

Klatt believes Sanders possesses the talent to transform a franchise:

"Whoever drafts Sanders is getting a guy who is immensely talented and is ready to turn a franchise around."

This assessment stands in contrast to the fluctuating draft projections that have Sanders ranging from a high first-round pick to potentially sliding to day two of the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.