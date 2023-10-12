Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has had better months than what has transpired over the last four games.

After a mostly slow opening five weeks to kick off the 2023 season, one NFL analyst has had enough. Speaking on "Get Up," former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky delivered an ultimatum to Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:00] If you're not going to use CeeDee Lamb as a number one wide receiver, trade him. Why did you take him in the first round? I'm not telling everybody that this guy is Stefon Diggs or Ja'marr Chase, but let's use him in that aspect."

Orlovsky went on to explain what that request meant:

"Let's move him around. Let's make sure he's getting touches. Let's create matchups for him because if you're not going to do that, there's no point in having him on your football team.

"Trade him now to a contender or another team and get [some] pieces for him. [00:00:25]"

CeeDee Lamb leaves fantasy football owners frustrated

CeeDee Lamb at Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

The top wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys was a top target nabbed by many in the first couple of rounds of the fantasy football draft ahead of the 2023 season. As things stand, CeeDee Lamb has not lived up to his draft stock for the majority of teams.

In half-point PPR, the wide receiver has earned more than 10 points just twice. His best game came in Week 2 against the New York Jets, when he had 11 catches for 143 yards, totaling 19.8 points. However, since then, he's played at a flex level and not that of a top-tier receiver in the game.

Luckily, Dallas has an opportunity to use Lamb to maximum effect. This week, on Monday Night Football, the Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers, who are ranked 32nd in the league against wide receivers, per ESPN fantasy.

If there was a game for him to put up an earth-shattering stat line, this would be it. However, if he doesn't get used to maximum effect in the game, he might be a trade candidate for teams across fantasy football cyberspace.

Will CeeDee Lamb remind fantasy football owners that they drafted a potential league-winner or will he continue to slink into a flex role?

