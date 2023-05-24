Aaron Rodgers has begun to put in work for the New York Jets as he prepares for a big season personally. Many have already counted him out after a sub-par season last year, but the four-time NFL MVP is determined to lead his new team to success.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky recently talked about the Jets' chances of winning the Super Bowl. He brought up the fact that Rodgers can be the difference maker for his team, which is why he will be under pressure throughout the season.

Here's what Orlovsky said on Get Up:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've never seen this Aaron Rodgers before and I've seen him since the moment we came into the NFL together, one that refreshed the energize the excited and happy while also having the chip on the shoulder."

"Now maybe the chip on the shoulder isn't being outwardly expressed as much as in May, as we potentially could see in September and October, but it is absolutely there. He got run out of town in Green Bay, but now he's got that chip on his shoulder that I'm gonna prove everybody wrong and that I'm still the baddest dude on the planet."

Orlovsky stated that the Packers didn't want to continue with Rodgers, which is why the veteran quarterback will be determined to prove all his critics wrong.

The New York Jets went all in to get Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers as they have full faith in him to lead the franchise to the top.

However, despite the greatness of Rodgers, coming out on top in the stacked AFC is no easy task. The Jets do have a great roster to support Rodgers, and it will be interesting to see how they fare next season.

Get Up @GetUpESPN @danorlovsky7 believes the Jets and Bills have the BEST chance to beat the Chiefs this season .@danorlovsky7 believes the Jets and Bills have the BEST chance to beat the Chiefs this season 👀 https://t.co/z19Bz5CXrz

Aaron Rodgers has been enthusiastic since his arrival in New York

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets Offseason Workout

Unlike in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers has been actively involved with the franchise since being traded to the Jets. He is attending the OTAs in the hopes of developing relationships with his new teammates, and he appears to be quite enthusiastic overall.

This is fantastic news for Jets fans all over the world, as a fully committed version of Rodgers can easily elevate the team to Super Bowl contention. Rodgers will face a lot of pressure next season, and it will be interesting to see how he handles it.

The Jets are currently +1400 to win the Super Bowl, and +750 to win the AFC.

Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia

“Every day I wake up, excited about coming to the facility. I have an excitement about coming down #Jets Drive. Every day there’s been something that’s been a special sign or cool moment that reminds me I’m in the right place.”- Aaron Rodgers “Every day I wake up, excited about coming to the facility. I have an excitement about coming down #Jets Drive. Every day there’s been something that’s been a special sign or cool moment that reminds me I’m in the right place.”- Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/0hPUoXbOua

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes