Robert Saleh labels Aaron Rodgers as “a little kid in an old man’s body” after QB shows immense enthusiasm upon arrival in New York

On Tuesday, as his squad gathered for OTAs, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters. The discussion centered on the importance of trading for Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh said it was fantastic to watch his new quarterback practicing with his team. He also mentioned how nicely the veteran quarterback fit in with his new squad. Saying that he looks like a kid the way he is having fun but in an 'old man's body'.

“He is a little kid in an old man’s body. He’s having a blast. Just the way he interacts with his teammates and how comfortable he is in the building in terms of just communicating with people. I think he’s, like I said, he’s a genuine person. A very genuine person. Just watching him interact with everybody has been pretty cool.”-Robert Saleh

Saleh said that despite being the 'new guy' Rodgers has acclimated himself quite well with all of his teammates. This will be key as the team's offseason schedule progresses.

Saleh also added that Aaron Rodgers' communication is great with his new team. And, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback doesn't seem to have any issue getting along with all the members of the coaching staff. It appears that he is truly starting a new chapter with his new team.

John Chandler @JohnChandlerNBC Aaron Rodgers and the Jets get to work on Day 2 of OTAs. Among the praise heaped his QBs way, Robert Saleh says Rodgers is more like another coach out here. Adds there will be some nuance/differences in offense, but “stuff he can handle” given his experience. #jets Aaron Rodgers and the Jets get to work on Day 2 of OTAs. Among the praise heaped his QBs way, Robert Saleh says Rodgers is more like another coach out here. Adds there will be some nuance/differences in offense, but “stuff he can handle” given his experience. #jets https://t.co/rcYDgYATOM

Was adding QB Aaron Rodgers to the team good for Zach Wilson?

The New York Jets were vocal last season that quarterback Zach Wilson had a lot of maturing and learning to do. Saying that the key to his success may be as a backup quarterback for the time being.

Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia



#Jets "The dynamic between Aaron Rodgers & Zach Wilson has been good. Zach's been a sponge. There's no doubt in mind that Zach is gonna get so much better through this experience & I am confident that he is going to turn into the player we know he can be."- Robert Saleh "The dynamic between Aaron Rodgers & Zach Wilson has been good. Zach's been a sponge. There's no doubt in mind that Zach is gonna get so much better through this experience & I am confident that he is going to turn into the player we know he can be."- Robert Saleh#Jets https://t.co/aLnj5UJvSF

Trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers lamented that thought process. So, what is the dynamic and chemistry between the veteran quarterback and the quarterback who grew up idolizing him??

According to New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson has used the opportunity thus far to grow as a quarterback and learn from Rodgers.

"I think it’s been good. I thought Zach had a really nice day yesterday. He’s been a sponge. I think Zach has handled this as good a professional can handle this. I’m excited for him because I think he’s approaching this in a way where I think he can grow from this, with the mindset at which he’s approaching. There’s no doubt in my mind that Zach is going to get so much better through this experience and I am confident that he is going to turn into the player that we know he can be."

Saleh added that Wilson has been nothing but a professional in a tough situation. And, that he is already showing signs of improvement on the practice field.

