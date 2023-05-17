Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith calls out Jets HC Robert Saleh for Zach Wilson’s failure in NFL 

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been beaten from pillar to post over his quarterback play and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has called out head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh cut his teeth as a defensive coach and was a big part of the San Francisco 49ers defense that terrorized teams under his guidance. However, being a defensive coach, he isn't the best person to be teaching a young quarterback like Wilson.

Smith, who was speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio via ProFootballtalk.com, said that Saleh isn't capable of handling a young quarterback in the NFL.

Smith said:

“Robert Saleh, you’re a great defensive mind and coordinator, but like you have no idea how to develop a quarterback. The coordinator you hired never called plays. So that’s a completely different animal. And as much as you think you’re prepared to handle that development of a young kid, you’re just not.”

Is Smith right? Based off Wilson's last season, we would have to say there is some credibility to what he's saying. Time will tell if Saleh will be able to help get Wilson to the level many thought he could reach and with Aaron Rodgers now in the quarterback room, perhaps he will be fast-tracked.

What does Zach Wilson's future hold in New York?

Detroit Lions v New York Jets

As long as Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Jets, Zach Wilson won't get a look in at the starting job. After being seriously underwhelming in his first two NFL seasons (8-14 record, 4,022 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions), the jury is still very much out on what Wilson can be at NFL level.

While getting drafted to one of the worst teams in 2021 isn't ideal, we have seen it work with star young players, but if feels like Wilson wasn't put in the right situation.

Well, he might be now.

Being able to learn off Aaron Rodgers could prove to be hugely benefitial for Zach Wilson in the long-term, even if right now it doesn't seem like it.

His career has gotten off to a rough start, but so did Josh Allen's in Buffalo, so there is still time for Zach Wilson to be the star many thought he could be when he was drafted.

