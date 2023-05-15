The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has already begun and the franchise is handed a tough run of fixtures to start the upcoming season of NFL in September. Some fans are worried about the Jets since they could be in a bad position to qualify for the playoffs considering the teams that they will face in the initial weeks.

However, despite that, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is not worried about the Jets as he has full faith in Rodgers to lead the franchise out of 'darkness'.

Here's what RGIII said on Get Up:

"If they did get off to a 2-4 start, Jets fans, don't panic. Calm down, take a deep breath. Understand that you don't have to have a fast start to win the Super Bowl, and you also don't even have to win your own division to win the Super Bowl.

"Tom Brady and the Bucs did that just a few years ago. So yes, it's on like Donkey Kong from the beginning of the year for the Jets with the way that their schedule is laid out, but that's why you brought in Aaron Rodgers. That's why you're getting the primetime games and understand that he can see you through the darkness."

The New York Jets will face the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs in the first four weeks of the season.

The road will be tough for Rodgers and Co. but they have a pretty good roster. If the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is able to play well, the team will be able to get positive results.

Aaron Rodgers will face Josh Allen in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen: Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Jets will be at home in this fixture and it promises to be a blockbuster game.

If Rodgers is able to lead the Jets to a win against the Bills, that will set the tone right for the franchise, and they could build on that momentum for their tough stretch of games.

