Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league. Both of them have the utmost respect for each other as we have seen them battling out in some of the best games of all time in the past few years.

After his Super Bowl win last season, Mahomes became the undisputed best quarterback in the league, and Allen also agrees to it. The Bills quarterback believes unless someone else ends up winning the Super Bowl, Mahomes will remain the best at his position.

Here's what Josh Allen said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Until I, Joe, or anybody else wins a Super Bowl, I think Pat is the clear number one right now. He's been playing at a high level for so long and has the championship rings to prove it."

Last season, Patrick Mahomes won the second MVP award of his career as well as the second Super Bowl and the second Super Bowl MVP of his career. He finished the season with a passer rating of 105.2 while throwing for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 17 games in 2022.

In comparison, Allen who played with a bad elbow for the latter half of the season, finished with a passer rating of 96.6 with 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 16 games. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is likely to provide better production in the upcoming NFL season.

Chris @chiefs_outsider Josh Allen giving Mahomes his respect. 🫡 Josh Allen giving Mahomes his respect. 🫡 https://t.co/9e6Lg46AhF

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will face each other in Week 14

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL has released the schedule for the 2023 season and the Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. It will be another home game for Patrick Mahomes, as he will hope to avenge last season's loss against Allen.

Read More: Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents, and more

Allen and the Bills were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round last season, and it was a disappointing season for them. They were the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl, but injuries to key players derailed their season.

The Buffalo Bills will be motivated for next season, and we could see them making a statement to show that they are still an elite team. The Bills are currently +850 to win the Super Bowl next season, while Allen is +800 to win the MVP award.

James Foster @NoFlagsFilm *Thread* Every Big-Time Throw from every QB (2022)



Starting with Josh Allen *Thread* Every Big-Time Throw from every QB (2022)Starting with Josh Allen https://t.co/VAjNzv9Mhs

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes