Dan Orlovsky sends 1-word message for NFL analyst urging Giants to pick Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the town heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback is projected as one of the top prospects to be taken this year, while also likely to be the first quarterback off the board.

On Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Field Yates spoke about why the New York Giants could be an ideal landing spot for Sanders. In a video clip posted on X, Yates explained that even if the Giants sign a veteran quarterback who fails to deliver, Sanders can take over to lead the team.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky appeared to agree with Yates' analysis of Sanders and the Giants and responded to the video in one word.

"Correct," Orlovsky tweeted.

While Yates suggested that the Giants might sign Aaron Rodgers, the franchise secured a one-year deal with Russell Wilson instead on Tuesday night.

Since the Giants have now already got a veteran, Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Wilson, it remains to be seen whether they will draft Sanders as a potential player for the future. The Giants have the No. 3 pick in the first round this year and were expected to draft a signal-caller.

Shedeur Sanders had an excellent final collegiate year at Colorado, but his draft stock has reportedly plummeted since then

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders had an excellent 2024 season at Colorado. In 13 games, he recorded 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for four touchdowns on 100 attempts.

Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Some felt he would be the top pick after his fabulous final year at CU, but the QB's stock has reportedly fallen ever since.

Some believe Sanders' draft stock has taken a hit since he did not take part in the physical drills at the scouting combine or during the Big 12 pro day. However, Sanders is expected to participate in Colorado's pro day on April 4.

