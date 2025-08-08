Dan Orlovsky turns up the pressure on Shedeur Sanders ahead of Browns debut vs Panthers

Shedeur Sanders has been selected as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns' upcoming preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. However, even before the rookie can prove himself, former NFL QB and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has raised the stakes.

Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and added to an already busy QB room at the Browns. They already had Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, after a flurry of injuries, Shedeur Sanders has been given the opportunity to start tonight's preseason game.

Orlovsky logged on to his X account earlier today to state that if Sanders performs well, he should get some reps in with the Browns' second and first-string teams during practice:

"If Shedeur plays well tonight He 100% should get reps next week with the 2’s and 1’s in @Browns practices."

The pressure for Sanders is already high, as he was allotted the QB4 role on the Browns' unofficial depth chart. If Sanders struggles to make an impression, even in preseason, it could be damaging.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd prefers Shedeur Sanders to veteran Joe Flacco

After the Browns confirmed that Shedeur Sander will start the upcoming preseason game against the Panthers, the NFL world has been buzzing. Many are happy with Sanders getting a chance to prove himself, while others doubt the rookie's ability.

Veteran NFL analyst Colin Cowherd made his stance clear on Thursday's edition of "The Herd." He stated that he prefers Shedeur Sanders to Joe Flacco:

"Shedeur Sanders has been with the Browns through OTAs, rookie minicamp, and training camp. He knows the playbook, the head coach, the coordinator, and his teammates. And because he only gets one practice with the ones, it's sabotage? You've got to be kidding me. Stop pandering. Stop protecting media.

"The great ones would consider this an amazing opportunity. And he probably does. But we got to stop this. If I was Kevin Stefanski, and they're hemorrhaging quarterbacks because of injuries, we don't need to see Joe Flacco. The last thing we need to see is Joe Flacco.

"I would make an argument, well, rich dad, famous dad, let's give him a little turbulence. Let's give him a little challenge here.

It'll be interesting to see how Sanders performs as a starter in his first taste of NFL action, as he could go a long way to silencing his critics and staking a claim.

