  • "We don't need to see Joe Flacco" - Colin Cowherd rips into Browns’ QB drama as Shedeur Sanders lands QB1 role in preseason opener against Panthers

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 07, 2025 15:29 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders (12) and Joe Flacco (15) at the Cleveland Browns Training Camp [Image source: Imagn]

The Cleveland Browns quarterback locker room drama has been the highlight of the NFL offseason. The team has four signal callers ready to go in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders was named the starting quarterback for the Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Veteran NFL analyst Colin Cowherd prefers the Browns to play Sanders over NFL veteran Flacco.

Cowherd made a strong argument stating that Sanders has been through the OTAs, rookie minicamp and training camp. The rookie knows the playbook and should at least be given a chance to shine on the gridiron.

"Shedeur Sanders has been with the Browns through OTAs, rookie minicamp, and training camp," Cowherd said. "He knows the playbook, the head coach, the coordinator, and his teammates. And because he only gets one practice with the ones, it's sabotage? You've got to be kidding me. Stop pandering. Stop protecting media.
"The great ones would consider this an amazing opportunity. And he probably does. But we got to stop this. If I was Kevin Stefanski, and they're hemorrhaging quarterbacks because of injuries, we don't need to see Joe Flacco. The last thing we need to see is Joe Flacco. I would make an argument, well, rich dad, famous dad, let's give him a little turbulence. Let's give him a little challenge here." [From 01:43 to 02:32]
youtube-cover
Shedeur Sanders does not want his father Deion Sanders to come watch him play for Browns just yet

Shedeur Sanders revealed why he hasn't invited his father, Deion Sanders, to the Browns' training camp to watch him play. The rookie said he doesn't want his father to just come watch him do some drills. He wants to achieve something on the field that will make Coach Prime proud.

"I don't want him coming to see me right now because I wanna get to where I wanna go then for him to see me," Shedeur said. "I don't want him to come and see me get a couple of reps, and he's cheering like a good dad. Like, Nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I gotta get to where I'm going, and I know it's a lot I gotta do to get there.
"It's kinda like I just want everything that I'm doing, just like focus on this time and I don't want no distractions because we know how the media, we know how everybody will take it and take away from the team just from him being my own dad showing up. So you know it's a gift and a curse at the same time."

With Sanders set to open the upcoming preseason game against the Panthers, it'll be interesting to see how he performs and whether Coach Prime attends the preseason game.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
