Dan Orlovsky urges Giants to draft an "athletic" QB as New York ponders decision on Shedeur Sanders

Even after signing a pair of veterans in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, the New York Giants appear to still be on the lookout for another quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
New York may choose its future quarterback this week during the 2025 NFL draft, and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has advised the team to choose an athletic candidate for that role.
On Monday, in a post on X, Orlovsky stated,
"The Giants QBs in last 2 seasons (2023-24): 133 sacks taken (most in NFL), sacked on 10% of dropbacks (highest rate in NFL), pressured on 37% of dropbacks (highest rate in NFL). Better get an athletic player."
Orlovsky is attempting to emphasize that the Giants can benefit from having an athletic quarterback because those types of players can extend plays with their athletic abilities, which makes them harder to pressure or sack.
Speaking of athletic quarterbacks, Jalen Milroe, one of the most athletic players at the position in this year's draft class, has been mentioned a lot as a potential answer to the Giants' long-term quarterback problems.
After three years at Alabama, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound signal-caller finished with 7,593 total yards and 78 total touchdowns. His strength and athleticism are incredible, and his rushing potential has led to comparisons to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
Interestingly, Milroe is a quarterback high on the Giants' list, and they even planned a private workout with him, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. He is predicted to be among the first four or three quarterbacks picked in the draft.
Wilson and Winston are expected to be the team's primary quarterbacks in 2025, so Milroe wouldn't be pressured to start as a rookie in New York. The Giants can afford to allow Milroe to remain a backup and refine his skills before assuming a full starting role in 2026 or 2027.
A look at the New York Giants' full draft picks in 2025
The New York Giants have eight draft slots in the 2025 NFL draft. Their first pick will come at No. 3 overall in the first round.
The Giants' 2025 draft selections are as follows:
First round - No. 3 overall
Second round - No. 34 overall
Third round - No. 65 overall
Third round - No. 99 overall (compensatory pick)
Fourth round - No. 105 overall
Fifth round - No. 154 overall (from Seattle Seahawks)
Seventh round - No. 219 overall
Seventh round - No. 246 overall (from Buffalo Bills)
