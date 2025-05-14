Dan Orlovsky warns Giants risk major setback by rushing QB Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart has been in the spotlight for the New York Giants ever since being taken by them in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He was the second QB selected off the board, and some feel that the rookie might be ready to lead the Giants' offense for the 2025 season.

However, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has warned the Giants about the rushing Dart as their QB1. During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Orlovsky explained why the New York outfit should be patient with Dart.

“I think you probably lean Russell early on,” Orlovsky said. “I think Russ can play good enough, we saw it last year, he gives you chances to win games. “

Orlovsky outlined an ideal situation for Dart to start mid-season for the Giants, which would be around Thanksgiving time.

“I don’t really believe the Giants should rush Jaxson Dart in the least bit,” Orlovsky said. “If you’re the Giants you’re probably thinking sometime like Thanksgiving world playing Dart.”

Dart began his collegiate journey at USC in 2021. He transferred to Ole Miss in 2022, where he played for the next three seasons.

In the 2024 season, Dart recorded 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 495 yards and three TDs, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record.

Jaxson Dart reveals why he wore a necklace during Giants' rookie minicamp

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

During the Giants' rookie minicamp, Jaxson Dart sported a shiny necklace that piqued the interest of many fans. On Saturday, he spilled the beans on the reason behind wearing the piece of jewellery.

"So, my little sister had it, it was hers," Dart said at a press conference. "It was before our bowl game, and as I was leaving the house over Christmas, a little break before the bowl game, and just saw it in her room. And I was like, you know what, I kind of like it. So, I put it on and it’s kind of been good luck for me ever since.”

If Dart impresses the Giants' coaching staff in the offseason, he could be pushed up as QB2, behind Russell Wilson. However, he will have competition from another veteran in Jameis Winston.

