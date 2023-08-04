Even after being exonerated, Deshaun Watson is still being haunted by his sexual misconduct allegations, if Dan Patrick has something to say about it.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback's Houston-era transgressions and subsequent settlements have already been extensively covered and documented, but the veteran sportscaster is not letting him easily forget that notorious period. Speaking on his eponymous show, Patrick said:

“Nobody wants to hear that Deshaun Watson, the media was out to get him. We want to see him play football…but when it comes to Deshaun Watson, you cannot play the blame game. You’re a creep, you got caught, you’re now in Cleveland, they overpaid for you, that’s their problem. Maybe you lead them to the promise land, maybe you win the division. But that’s a team that is really difficult to root for."

Redditors fully supported him, with some imploring him to use stronger terminology:

“Creep” doesn’t cut it. Just call him the sexual predator that he is

Have the Cleveland Browns found Deshaun Watson's replacement? Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson impresses at Hall of Fame Game

Deshaun Watson was not in action at Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, which the Browns won 21-16. However, a certain newcomer's performance may have him worrying about his job anytime soon.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was drafted 140th overall by the Browns in this year's Draft, put up an excellent performance in relief of Kellen Mond. He began with a handoff to former UCLA teammate Demetric Felton for a rushing touchdown:

DTR doing a little bit of everything.



Then in the fourth, he gave the Browns the lead (and ultimately the win) with this 22-yard scoring pass to Austin Watkins Jr.

Speaking after the game about his performance, Thompson-Robinson said:

“My job is to get first downs and touchdowns. So I think just going over situational ball, I’ve been in a lot of situations over my five years at UCLA, and some of those popped up tonight.”

This has led to a few calls for him to fully take over as the Browns' starter:

The Browns return to action next week, August 12, against the Washington Commanders. Watson should be expected to play, but given his reputation, he will have to truly impress to justify his starting position, as well as his massive contract.