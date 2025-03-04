Dan Patrick makes feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders' "braggadocious" attitude as multiple NFL teams take issue with Colorado QB

Shedeur Sanders may quite possibly be the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. On one hand, he has the talent and image to "transform" a franchise, in his words. On the other, he brings with him an overbearing atmosphere that has largely stemmed from being the son of Hall of Famer (and former college head coach) Deion Sanders.

Teams surely took notice of the latter during the recently-concluded Combine, wherein the 134-TD Colorado Buffaloes quarterback drew much media attention despite not working out. As such, there have been reports of the player having unproductive meetings with teams. Most notably, reports of an anonymous quarterback coach labeling Shedeur Sanders as "brash" and "arrogant" when speaking to Josina Anderson, have also been doing the rounds.

Fox Sports' Bucky Brooks concurred with her in condemning this assessment, and NBC's Dan Patrick has a succinct comparison - to when Muhammad Ali was establishing himself as boxing's hottest prospect. Speaking on his eponymous show on Monday, he said:

"I'm fine with it. You gotta back it up there. What happens when you have somebody who's braggadocious? They're waiting for you to fall... 'Hey, he's cocky. He's confident. He's Deion's kid.' Whatever he says is going to garner some headline."

He continued:

"If Cam Ward said this, we wouldn't react. Media wouldn't react. It's very formulaic, but Cam Ward should feel that way, like I want to. I want a quarterback who wants to change, you know, the culture that that we are going to be a competitive team."

Warren Sapp defends Shedeur Sanders over skipping NFL Combine drills

A good number of detractors will point to Shedeur Sanders' decision to skip the Combine drills, especially the throwing ones, as "proof" of his nepotistic entitlement. But Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp disagrees.

The Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle, who is currently Colorado's pass rush coordinator, reiterated to Thee Pregame Network's Christopher "Uncle" Neely last Wednesday that the quarterback did not need to showcase his throwing talent at the event (begins at 05:19 in the video below):

“I saw all this... and there’s this one lady who says, ‘You know the biggest thing is this is another opportunity to showcase your talent and, well, you know, his arm strength, which I feel is his biggest weakness.' And I’m like, yeah, you completed 75% of your passes with your weak arm. And then you did it with a (expletive) O-line.”

The NFL Draft will be held at Green Bay's Lambeau Field from April 24 to 26.

