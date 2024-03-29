Jason Kelce could become the newest player-turned-commentator in the NFL.

Since retiring earlier this month, multiple networks have been courting the former Philadelphia Eagles center for a commentary gig, whether it be in the booth or the studio. One of them is ESPN, which wants him to become a host of Monday Night Countdown.

However, veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick reckons it's not a viable fit. On his eponymous show, he said that joining ESPN would entail hosting more than one program:

"You have to be ready for what they are going to ask you to do. You don't just come in and do Monday Night Countdown. There's so much more they'll ask you to do. ... You go in, and you'll be on this show and this show and this show and this show. You're at their demand.

"I wouldn't advise him to go there because I think he's a unique voice right now, and I would want to have one place where you would hear him."

Which other networks want Jason Kelce, and why?

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, NBC, CBS and Amazon Prime also have interest in Jason Kelce.

Multiple members of CBS's The NFL Today are unsigned - Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms. Lead presenter James Brown and JJ Watt are signed, but the latter is most likely to remain a part-timer.

The network is located in New York, which would be convenient for the Philadelphia resident.

As for Kelce's other suitors, NBC wants a contingeny plan for when Cris Collinsworth retires. Jason Garrett and Todd Blackledge called games in the 2023-24 season, but neither is a likely candidate to step up.

The last suitor is Amazon Prime. It already has a world-class lineup of pregame analysts in Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Ryan Fitzpatrick, but its broadcast booth is said to be lacking.

While play-by-play man Al Michaels has had to battle allegations of regressing in his work, analyst Kirk Herbstreit has done a commendable job. However, he never played or coached professionally, so company executives may want a proven susbtitute like Jason Kelce.