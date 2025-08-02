Dan Quinn breaks silence 1 day after Terry McLaurin makes trade request to Commanders following contract holdoff

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has grown increasingly frustrated by the team's inability to match his extension demands. As a result, he officially made a trade request on Friday.Initially, the star receiver decided to skip the first four days of the Commanders' training camp. When he eventually reported to camp, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury.McLaurin clearly desires to be compensated among the NFL's top wideouts and obtain a significant bump on his current $16 million yearly salary. But it seems the organization doesn't want to spend a lot of money on a player who will turn 30 in September.Even though McLaurin is among the Commanders' top offensive players, head coach Dan Quinn didn't seem surprised that the wide receiver requested a trade.&quot;Players today are more aware of contracts than they used to be. They recognize that’s the business part,&quot; Quinn said on Saturday. &quot;For the team, we’re just rocking. For Terry, the trade request is part of normal business that’s happening around the NFL. We understand it. This group is tight and they’re focused on what they have to do.&quot;Additionally, Dan Quinn said McLaurin directly told him about his decision to approach Washington for a trade before the news surfaced. He is now certain that his team's season-preparation efforts won't be hampered by the trade request.&quot;He let me know that was happening, too. So I definitely appreciate that. We love Terry. Really glad he's here. Hopefully, he's out practicing soon,&quot; Quinn said. &quot;I'm really glad Terry's here. I love coaching him. Somebody asked me if it is a distraction. It is not.&quot;The Commanders have made it clear that they are not willing to trade Terry McLaurin despite receiving calls from other teams. However, it is unclear whether the situation will change now that the player has requested a trade.Potential landing spots for Terry McLaurin if he leaves the CommandersTerry McLaurin finished 2024 with 86 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. If the Commanders want to consider trade offers, teams will be lined up to acquire him because he is currently one of the best receivers in the league.These are the teams that should make a move at signing McLaurin should he be available:1) New England Patriots: The Patriots had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season. Given that the team already added one veteran in Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason, adding McLaurin to the offense will help fasten second-year quarterback Drake Maye's development.2) Cleveland Browns: The Browns' top wideout is Jerry Jeudy, whose only 1,000-yard season came in 2024. The team's passing offense would be immediately improved by McLaurin.3) Las Vegas Raiders: Like the Browns, the Raiders have a subpar wide receiver room, which McLaurin's addition could uplift.4) Los Angeles Chargers: If Los Angeles trades for McLaurin, they might have one of the NFL's top passing offenses following the impressive season that Ladd McConkey had last season.