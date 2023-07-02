Dan Snyder cannot catch a break as Elon Musk's latest Twitter pronouncement saw the soon-to-be-ex Washington Commanders owner catching some grief.

The Twitter chief put a limit on the number of posts one can view depending on the type of customer they are on the social media platform. It seemed to come out of the blue and it reminded some people of the Washington owner.

One Twitter user posted saying,

"Elon running twitter like Dan Snyder"

That was reason enough for the social media platform to blow up with people sharing their own experience and drawing similarities between the two. Fans of the Washington Commanders franchise were particularly stricken, with one supported going as far as to claim that this gave them PTSD.

Here are some of the best responses:

Was Elon Musk ever in the running to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder?

The Washington Commanders are being sold to a group led by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. The sale is expected to go through with a vote from the other NFL franchise owners, possibly on July 20, or or on August 8.

However, before this sale was finalized, Dan Snyder reportedly had other offers on the table. While Elon Musk did not get involved, another billionaire allegedly was. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos had previously said that football was his favorite sport and was open to owning an NFL team.

Amazon also has a direct connection to the NFL with its broadcasting services having begun with the league. Bezos also owns the local newspaper of record, 'The Washington Post'. It made sense on many levels but he reportedly ended his pursuit after being blocked by Dan Snyder from owning the team.

However, even though Elon Musk did not enter the bidding race here, he does follow the NFL. In last season's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, he favored the latter. The tweet since seems to have been deleted.

Having studied at the University of Pennsylvania, there is a natural connection there. He could also stay on to look at other teams as well. A team like the Houston Texans could be interesting to Elon Musk as well, given that Tesla is headquartered in the state.

If he chooses to bid for an NFL team, there are lot of options available. Given the valuations of teams are only likely to increase, with the Commanders sale being the highest ever, very soon only the likes of him and Bezos might be able to afford them.

