Dan Snyder could soon be forced to sell franchise as NFL owners look to push out controversial Commanders chief

The Washington Commanders have been in hot water for several years with the NFL over toxic workplace allegations. They've been investigated and are currently being looked into to find out just how rampant and bad it truly was. As a result, there is growing faith around the league that owner Dan Snyder could finally be forced to sell.

When the preliminary investigations were being completed, it didn't seem like there was any possibility that the NFL owners would vote to remove Snyder from ownership and commissioner Roger Goodell couldn't force him to sell.

Now, the feeling is different. According to ProFootballTalk and the Washington Post, owners around the league are giving the idea serious consideration.

The league has 32 teams and would need 24 owners to vote for Snyder to be removed from office, which could be difficult to get. Snyder reportedly doesn't have a lot of owner friends, so getting a lot of votes wouldn't be an issue.

However, he is close with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones is one of the most powerful owners in the league and could easily get seven other owners to vote with him to keep Snyder in power.

There's also a possibility that owners would be hesitant to set this precedent. Down the road, they may be considered for removal and wouldn't want there to already have been a case of it happening.

It's still not totally likely, but it certainly feels more likely than ever.

Are the Washington Commanders playoff contenders?

With the Dallas Cowboys sitting at a fortunate 1-1 and without Dak Prescott for at the very least three more weeks, the rest of the NFC East has the opportunity to take the division from them.

The Philadelphia Eagles were already favored to contend for the title and are now 2-0 and look like genuine contenders. They're the division favorites now, but the rest of the teams could be eyeing a wild card spot.

That includes the Commanders, who sit at 1-1, tied with the Cowboys. The Commanders feature a high-flying offense that has been able to score a lot of points led by newcomer Carson Wentz.

He and their offensive skill position players have given them a real shot at contending, even if it's still unlikely. They didn't come into the season with a ton of playoff hopes, but the Commanders could easily make a run at one of the final wild card spots.

