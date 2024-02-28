Daniel Jeremiah mock draft: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs to get bonafide star WR in first round 

Despite not having great production from the wide receivers throughout the season, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl title last season.

However, they need to address the weak areas on their roster and will likely add more talent in the wide receiver position. In his mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has projected the Super Bowl champions to draft a quality wide receiver prospect in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremiah has Oregon's Troy Franklin landing in Kansas City as the Chiefs add a young receiver to complement Rashee Rice. The Chiefs have the #32 pick in the upcoming draft and drafting a wide receiver makes more sense than other position players.

Will Troy Franklin be a good fit for Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs?

Troy Franklin is 6'3 tall and possesses the characteristics of a vertical threat, which the Chiefs lack. Patrick Mahomes is coming off the worst statistical season of his career and clearly needs more weapons to work with.

Rice has proven to be a quality receiver for the team, but with Travis Kelce aging, Franklin has the potential to become a great player for the Super Bowl champions for many years to come. If the Chiefs fail to sign Gabe Davis in free agency, drafting Franklin could be the best option.

Franklin played three years for Oregon in college, accumulating 160 receptions for 2483 yards and 25 touchdowns in 30 games. He averaged 15.5 yards per reception and is an excellent fit for Andy Reid's system.

The Chiefs did not have a single receiver with 1,000 receiving yards last season, which is a major concern. Skyy Moore hasn't developed into the player that many expected him to be, and with Marques Valdes-Scantling being a potential cut candidate, the team needs a player with a different skill set than Rice.

It is unclear whether Franklin will be available at #32, as other teams may be interested in him. In addition to the Oregon wide receiver, the Chiefs could keep an eye on Keon Coleman and Adonai Mitchell.

