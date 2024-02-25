Troy Franklin scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Oregon WR

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin has etched his name in Ducks history in the last three seasons.

He set the single-season record for receptions (81), receiving yards (1,383) and receiving touchdowns (14) during his junior year. He also became the program's leading scorer in career touchdown receptions, with 25.

Franklin declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after his junior season and could be one of the most explosive pass catchers in the draft.

Troy Franklin draft profile

At six-foot-three and weighing 187 lbs., Franklin has good size for the NFL. While he has a smaller frame at 187 lbs., it's no issue, as he possesses good height to be able to come down with the ball and win jump balls.

What makes Franklin such a good wide out is his height combined with his size. Franklin will likely boost his draft stock when displays his speed and agility during drills. He's a fluid mover on his feet and is great at creating seperation.

He could be used on the inside because of his speed or on the outside, as he's a taller receiver.

Troy Franklin landing spots

Troy Franklin is going to add a different explosive dynamic to whichever wide receiver core he joins. If his form translates to the NFL, he's going to give opposing secondaries problems with his speed and will likely have safeties playing deeper.

Franklin is a projected first to early second-round draft pick. Here are three teams that should consider drafting Franklin in the 2024 NFL Draft:

#1 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a murky situation at the wide receiver position. Gabriel Davis is a free agent, and the expectation is that he wil sign elsewhere in free agency.

There's also Stefon Diggs, who had a big drop off in production in the second half of last season, and he's been frustrated in Buffalo.

Nevertheless, adding Franklin to the Bills' offense would give them another playmaker at wide receiver that could open up more targets for other receivers.

#2 Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the few teams that failed to have a wide receiver eclipse 1,000 yards. Nevertheless, Lamar Jackson won the MVP award.

The team drafted Zay Flowers in the first round of last year's draft, and he had a productive rookie season, recording 77 catches, 858 yards and five touchdowns.

The team brought back WR Nelson Agholor on a cheap one-year deal, but Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent. The Ravens could go cheap and draft a wide receiver like Franklin, who could be available when they select at pick No. 30.

#3 Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs need a dynamic wide receiver to give Patrick Mahomes some more help.

Last season, tight end Travis Kelce led the team in receiving yards but didn't crack 1,000 yards. Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice showed some potential last season, but adding another young wide receiver like Franklin would give Mahomes and the Chiefs offense a younger, new weapon.