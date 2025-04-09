Daniel Jeremiah predicts total first-round WR picks in RB dominant NFL Draft

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes that there will be two or three wide receivers selected in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

While appearing on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' on Monday, NFL analyst Kay Adams asked Jeremiah how many receivers he thought would be taken in the first round.

"How many receiver’s do you think go in the first round?" Adams asked.

Jeremiah then responded by highlighting his belief that two or three receivers would be taken in the first round.

"I think we’ll see two, I would say two to three. I think there’s a good chance that some teams are just gonna wait on that."

Should this be the case, it is widely expected that those two or three first round wide receivers will be Arizona Wildcats Tetairoa McMillan, Texas Longhorns Matthew Golden, and Missouri Tigers Luther Burden III.

All three individuals were projected in the first round of ESPN NFL Draft analyst Field Yates' recent mock draft. However, only McMillan and Golden were picked in the first round of Jeremiah's latest mock draft.

McMillan finished with over 83 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 2024. Golden had over 55 receptions, almost 1,000 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. Finally, Burden had over 60 receptions, 650 receiving yards, and five touchdowns last season.

2024 NFL Draft vs 2025 NFL Draft at the WR position

The 2025 NFL Draft will be a major change from the 2024 NFL Draft in terms of the number of wide receivers taken early in the selection process.

As Jeremiah noted, only two or three WR's are expected to be taken early in the draft later this April. However, in 2024, nine wide receivers were selected by the No. 35 overall draft pick.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 4 to Arizona), Malik Nabers (No. 6 to the New York Giants), Rome Odunze (No. 9 to Chicago), Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 23 to Jacksonville), Xavier Worthy (No. 28 to Kansas City), Ricky Pearsall (No. 31 to San Francisco), Xavier Legette (No. 32 to Carolina), Keon Coleman (No. 33 to Buffalo), and Ladd McConkey (No. 34 to the Los Angeles Chargers) were all taken in 2024 early in the draft process.

Most notably, Nabers, Thomas, Worthy, and McConkey have become stars in the NFL since being drafted into the league last year.

