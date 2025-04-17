Cam Skattebo is one of many top-tier running back prospects in an intriguing 2025 Draft class - a 5'10", 219-lb. blitzer who scored 21 touchdowns on almost 300 carries in his senior season at Arizona State. But his stock has been said to be falling as of late, and Daniel Jeremiah has an idea why.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of The Athletic Football Show, the NFL Network insider pointed to the ex-Sacramento State Hornet's propensity for contact as a limiting factor in his potential in the NFL:

"I think his life source is contact, like, it's air to him. Most teams that I talk to are not as high on him... They're just saying he has no juice. And it's not sustainable to run the way he runs long-term, like he's not gonna physically hold up running like that at the next level."

Most mock drafts have Skattebo falling into the third round, but Yahoo's Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald believe he can go higher than the bottom half of it. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani and Tyler Sullivan concur with that sentiment, putting him at No. 69 and No. 77 respectively with the New England Patriots.

Mel Kiper Jr. discusses Cam Skattebo's NFL prospects

Mel Kiper Jr. is usually one to know what a prospect will become in the NFL, but even he is perplexed at which level Cam Skattebo will be at. Speaking Tuesday on the Arizona Sports show Bickley and Marotta, he called the subject "a hard one to project":

“Is he going to be a guy you work in and get a lot of mileage out of and get a lot of production out of but not be the focal point? How is he going to be utilized?”

Nevertheless, he still had praise for someone whom he, like many others, considers a "late Day 2/early Day 3 type of guy":

“I like the kid and you gotta love the way he plays. Just the way he attacks everything and goes about his business. That’s the type of kid I would like to have on my team... You want a warrior like that on your team.”

Skattebo has already had Top-30 visits with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. He has two more with as-yet unidentified teams scheduled for this week.

