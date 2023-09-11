Daniel Jones caught starys after the Giants quarterback struggled against the Cowboys in the first half of their season opener for the 2023 NFL season. It was a disastrous performance as the Giants went in trailing 26-0 at the break.

Daniel Jones completed 5 of his 14 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions for an 8.3 passer rating. There was a time before the Cowboys eased off towards the end of the second quarter, when he had 3 of 9 passes for 14 yards and two interceptions. It was a horrendous performance and the fans were on his back.

NFL fans invoke Daniel Jones' contract to berate the Giants QB's first half performance against Cowboys

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Jones signed a $160 million four-year contract during this offseason. Many people felt he had been overpaid for leading them to the playoffs last season, whereas the overall performance across his NFL career had been middling. It was thrown into sharp relief when the Giants struggled to retain Saquon Barkley and not giving him the money the running back wanted.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

All of that was bubbling under the surface and such a performance as this was enough to raise these questions again. Fans did not hesitate to berate the quarterback on social media. Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Does Daniel Jones' $160 million contract deserve scrutiny after this first half?

Daniel Jones might be partially to blame for the abysmal first half performance that the Giants served up against the Cowboys, but he was not the only one to underperform. The rain did not help as it made passing difficult. On his first seven drop backs, he was pressured six times. Micah Parsons was a beast throughout this time.

When he did take them down the field on the first drive with some scrambles and handoffs to Saquon Barkley, the field goal was blocked and returned for a touchdown. That was not his fault. His night got unluckier when he thought he had completed a pass to Barkley later in the first quarter, only for him to cough up the ball on contact with Trevon Diggs. That too was returned for a touchdown.

Towards the end of the half, when he again took them into the field goal range, Graham Gano could not convert. None of that was Jones' fault. But with $160 million in the kitty, the quarterback is also supposed to be a leader when things are going down. He could not get accomplish that part in the first half.