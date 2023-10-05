Daniel Jones clears the air on viral video of Brian Daboll’s tablet toss on Giants’ 24-3 loss

The New York Giants' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night was brutal, and the biggest talking point to come out of the game was coach Brian Daboll's tablet toss when talking to quarterback Daniel Jones.

After Jones and the Giants offense drove into scoring range, Jones threw an interception that Seattle rookie Devon Witherspoon took to the house for a 97-yard touchdown.

On the sidelines, cameras captured a moment between Daboll and Jones in which the Giants coach tossed a Microsoft tablet away in disgust. It was a bad look at the time, and Daniel Jones has now given his thoughts on what transpired.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The frustration was building before Jones' interception, and once the pick-six happened, it boiled over a bit. But to Jones, who was on the "Up & Adams Show," the interaction with Daboll wasn't a big deal.

"It wasn't much of a throw," Jones said. "That was all overblown. He's a fiery, passionate guy. That's part of what makes him so good as a coach, and so that's his communication style and I didn't take anything other than that from it."

Expand Tweet

When asked by Kay Adams how he and his coach can move past what happened, Jones replied:

"There's not really a whole lot to be fixed. I didn't take it personally. You know, he called me the next day and told me and I don't even know what happened. I'm not on social media. I didn't see it. So, yeah, he called me the next day and just said like, there's this thing going around and people are making a big deal about it.”

Daniel Jones and Giants in a dire situation

Daniel Jones

After being a playoff team last season, many had thought that the Giants would progress this season. Well, that hasn't happened, and if anything, they have gone backward.

Sitting at 1-3 and with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills next on the schedule, followed by a resurgent Washington Commanders team, it is viable that the Giants could be 1-6 soon.

That would be disastrous, and given that the Giants paid Daniel Jones a huge sum this season, fans are upset with the team.

But the only way for New York to go is up, and with the Dolphins and Bills in the next few weeks, the season may get worse before it gets better.