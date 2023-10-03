Daniel Jones gets grilled by fans after Giants QB fumbles ball vs. Seahawks on MNF: "Dumbest QB in the league"

Daniel Jones became a home villain as the Giants took on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in the MetLife Stadium. With the score stuck at 0-0, the New York quarterback escaped out of a collapsing pocket and scrambled to his right. While the initial escape was good, what followed was not so much.

With time expiring in the first quarter, Daniel Jones was strip sacked and the fumble was picked up by the Seahawks that took them to the redzone. What took place as a result was even more disheartening for the home fans. Seattle did not miss the opportunity to make the Giants quarterback pay for his mistake as they scored a touchdown and converted it to take a 7-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

NFL fans troll Daniel Jones for his mistake against the Seahawks

As the Giants fell down to 7-0 due to Daniel Jones' mistake, it was another reminder how slowly New York has started their games this season.

Fans were understandably frustrated and did not hold back trying to spare the Giants signal caller's blushes. Given this was the 24th career fumble for Daniel Jones, which is the highest for all quarterbacks in the NFL since 2019, one could not argue that it was unwarranted.

Supporters vented on social media and X, formerly known as Twitter, was abuzz with them lighting the quarterback up. Here are some of the best responses.

Giants offensive problem not all down to their quarterback

As much as the blame could be placed on Daniel Jones, the offensive line was like a sieve for the New York Giants. There was no protection for the quarterback and one felt that a strip sack was coming.

Their case was not helped by the injuries to their offensive line. Andrew Thomas is out with a hamstring injury and Ben Bredeson was out due to being in the concussion protocol. However, it was tought to use that as an excuse as the Seattle Seahawks had more injuries, including in their offensive line too.

Perhaps the bigger miss was Saquon Barkley. The running back spent the offseason asking for a bigger slice of the salary cap pie and he made the case that he was the most important player on their offense. His absence definitely seems to be proving his case. But the Giants will say that his injury record is one of the main reasons they did not want to pay him.

Unfortunately, with all these problems, there was too much responsibility on Jones' shoulders and he could not handle it.