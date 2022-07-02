"The only thing he's been consistent with is turning the ball over" - NFL analyst reckons Daniel Jones not good enough to be a starting QB

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not short of his share of critics, and it seems he can add one more individual to that list. Darius Butler of the Man to Man podcast was appearing on the Pat McAfee Show when Jones became the topic of discussion.

Butler had the following take on the much maligned Giants signal caller:

"He’s not gonna make the team around him better, he’s not gonna make whoever is out there on the field better players, make the offense move, win games because of Daniel Jones, he’s just not that player. He’s super athletic can make plays with his legs but his consistency, the only thing he’s been consistent with is turning the ball over."

Butler was responding to comments from former New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate. Tate was highly critical of his former employers and their treatment of the 4th year quarterback. Tate said:

"I honestly feel bad for Daniel. He was drafted into a rebuilding organization for one, had Pat Shurmur for a year, and then got Joe Judge for two years, now another head coach and another rebuild going into his fourth season. He hasn’t had Saquon, myself, Golladay, Sterling – no one is ever on the field at the same time. And then, on top of that, he had Garrett as his offensive coordinator, and that probably didn’t help much."

Daniel Jones' record in New York

When the Giants selected the quarterback with the 6th overall pick of the 2019 Draft, it was a truly shocking moment which surprised many. New York had been tipped to draft Eli Manning's successor and were known to be very keen on the Duke product. With three first-round picks, and Jones expected to be a late first-round prospect at best, the decision to take him at six was described by many as a monumental gamble.

Three years on, and it would be fair to say that it is a gamble that has not paid off. Both the general manager and head coach that selected him are no longer employed by the Giants, and Jones has constructed an appalling 12-25 record.

Of those twelve wins, four have come against division rivals Washington, who have been a perennially poor team for an extended period of time. He has a pass completion average of 62.8% over his three seasons in the league, and that stat hasn't shown many signs of heading in the right direction.

The Duke product has had some major issues with ball retention, and led the league in fumbles in his first two seasons. In 2021, he was ranked 28th or lower for interceptions, passing yards and touchdowns. He has failed to show the type of development you would expect from a sixth overall pick.

The Giants seemed to agree and declined to pick up Jones's fifth-year option, leaving the quarterback facing a make-or-break year in the Big Apple.

