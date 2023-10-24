Daniel Jones injury update: Latest on Giants QB for Week 8 fantasy football

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been out injured for the last few matchdays. The Duke alum is in the first year of his improved contract, with his 2023 performances leaving a lot to be desired.

Jones and the rest of the Giants have started the season with a 2-5 record, which is far from playoff form. In this article, we give you an injury update on Jones, as well as his likely return date.

Daniel Jones Injury Update

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Daniel Jones has missed the last two games with a neck injury, and there's no change to his status on Monday.

That's bad news for the New York Giants, as Jones is pivotal to their style of play. The former University of Duke shot caller shares a telepathic connection with Saquon Barkley, and that connection has been lacking in recent weeks.

Furthermore, due to Jones' unavailability, the bulk of the Giants' offense now rests on the shoulders of former top-five pick Barkley.

What happened to Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones sustained the neck injury in his franchise's Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins. The Giants went on to lose that game, and Jones hasn't stepped on the gridiron ever since.

In his place, backup QB Tyrod Taylor has started. Taylor was solid against the Washington Commanders, throwing for two TDs in their Week 7 win over the Commanders.

Jones started the 2023 NFL season with a lot of expectations after he had a stellar 2022 season, where he led the Giants to their first postseason berth as a starter. However, the Giants have been utterly disappointing, and to exacerbate matters, Jones has battled with injuries all season.

When will Daniel Jones return?

At the moment, it's unclear when Jones will return to action. Since his injury, he has hardly been seen in the Giants' practice facility. Thankfully for the Giants, backup Taylor has been impressive in the last two weeks, so there's no rush to have the franchise QB back on the gridiron.

To buttress the point, Giants coach Brian Daboll said in a video conference with reporters that he had "no update" to share about Jones' condition. Fingers crossed, Jones should be able to play some part in the Giants' Week 8 contest against the New York Jets.

Latest on Daniel Jones injury:

As per recent reports, Jones is officially out against the Sunday game against the New York Jets.