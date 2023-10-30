Daniel Jones injury update: Latest on Giants QB for Week 9 fantasy football

Daniel Jones' injury has been a matter of concern for the New York Giants over the past few weeks. Jones, the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, has been dealing with a neck injury that ruled him out of Week 8.

He has now missed three straight games due to the injury and has only just been cleared for contact. But, what's his status for the Giants' Week 9 game?

Daniel Jones' injury update

Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury

Daniel Jones could not feature for the New York Giants as they lost in overtime to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Jones has dealt with a neck injury in the past, as in 2021, he missed the final six games of the season. However, after this injury happened, he made it clear that this was different.

"It's a different injury," Jones said. "I think when you see other guys who have similar situations as mine and they are able to progress and come back, I'm following a similar timeline to that. That is kind of the optimism, and yeah, it's a different injury than last time."

Daniel Jones has said he continues to get better every day and is taking one day at a time until he is cleared to return.

What happened to Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones suffered an injury after he was hit by Andrew Van Ginkel from behind during the New York Giants Week 6 game. The hit happened late in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Jones told the media he got X-rays on his neck at the stadium as it was sore.

When will Daniel Jones return?

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will likely return to the lineup in Week 10 of the Giants schedule against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 5 on the road and there is a chance Jones can return for that game.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Sunday that Jones is getting better but doesn't have an exact timeframe for his return.

"I don't have a crystal ball with injuries, but he is getting better and we'll see where he is next week."

If Daniel Jones can't play in Week 9, the New York Giants may be forced to start Tommy DeVito. The rookie quarterback went undrafted and replaced Tyrod Taylor in Week 8 after the veteran suffered a rib injury. Taylor spent the night in the hospital due to the rib injury, which leaves his status for Week 9 very much up in the air.

DeVito went 2-for-7 for negative one passing yard and ran for 12 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

