Daniel Jones injury: What happened to Giants QB in Week 5 vs Dolphins?

It appears that things are going from bad to worse for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. With the team already struggling and facing the much-vaunted Miami Dolphins, not many gave the Giants and Jones any hope of a win.

But football is a funny thing and as luck would have it, Jones had the Giants in striking distance. However, this is when his poor offensive line, which has failed to protect him in any capacity this season, let one sack too many get to their quarterback.

Jones was hit from behind in a brutal sack that caused serious whiplash as he was not expecting the hit at all and he suffered a neck injury as a result.

Daniel Jones injury: What's his status?

Such was the hit to Jones' blind side, the quarterback was taken off the field as Tyrod Taylor stepped in for New York.

After being evaluated on the sidelines, Jones was ruled out with a neck injury, according to a tweet from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer:

"Giants have ruled Daniel Jones out for the game."

Daniel Jones enduring brutal start to NFL season

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

The Giants (1-4) only have one win on the season, a come-from-behind win over the Arizona Cardinals, but aside from that, the Giants and Jones have been poor.

After getting sacked on seemingly every dropback against the Seattle Seahawks (3-1), the same happened to Jones against the Dolphins (4-1), as they sacked him seven times in a brutal display.

In his last seven quarters of football, Jones has been sacked an astonishing 17 times, as he simply hasn't had any protection. And now, he has suffered an injury as a result.

Jones, in his last three games, has thrown zero touchdowns and three interceptions as the offense simply can't get anything going.

It's unclear how bad Jones' injury is, but it has forced him out of the Dolphins game and the New York Giants could be forced into a quarterback change next week.