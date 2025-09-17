Daniel Jones makes his feelings known on Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon's sideline appearances

Daniel Jones supported Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s sideline routine during his Wednesday appearance on "Up & Adams."

Jones joined the Colts in March after his release from the Giants. Now under Irsay-Gordon's leadership following Jim Irsay’s death in May, the quarterback spoke candidly about her approach.

"You can tell she is very, very intentional on trying to learn what's going on, the game plan week to week, and kind of what we're trying to do what we need to do to execute," Jones said.

"And, it's been impressive to me that she, she does that. And, I think, a lot of people can sense how hard she works at, at preparing, knowing kind of what we're doing to prepare each week."

Up & Adams @UpAndAdamsShow “You can tell she is very intentional on trying to learn what's going on, the game plan week to week.” — Daniel Jones on Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon @heykayadams | @Daniel_Jones10 @Colts

Jones directed a late drive on Sunday that set up Spencer Shrader’s 45-yard field goal. It gave Indianapolis a 29-28 win over Denver, and its first 2-0 start since 2009.

Colts HC backs Carlie Irsay-Gordon's approach to learning, along with Daniel Jones

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Daniel Jones credited Carlie Irsay-Gordon with putting in effort to grasp the mechanics of team preparation, pushing back on online criticism that she is receiving.

Irsay-Gordon assumed the CEO role in June alongside her sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson after their father’s death. She is among a small number of women in NFL ownership roles.

"I need to be able to say, 'Is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they're talking about?" Irsay-Gordon said in June, via Colts.com.

Her headset use and note-taking have drawn both praise and skepticism.

Colts coach Shane Steichen also revealed that Irsay-Gordon has been involved in football conversations since his hiring in February 2023. He described her input as helpful and consistent.

“As far as football, she’s around and she understands it,” Steichen said in June, via Colts.com.

“When you talk football with her, she gets it. She understands it. She goes over the defensive stuff, the offensive stuff. She’s been involved since I’ve been here from day one, very hands on and she’s been tremendous. I think she’s going to do a phenomenal job.”

As Indianapolis prepares for its Week 3 trip to Tennessee to face the Titans, their on-field results and Irsay-Gordon’s sideline presence remain under the microscope.

