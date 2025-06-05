"Daniel Jones could never have this kind of aura": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart’s swagger with Giants RB after viral handshake

Jaxson Dart is making a strong impression on the New York Giants ahead of his rookie season. The quarterback is building on the relationships with his teammates and was spotted in training on Thursday doing special handshakes with running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.
Fans reacted to Dart's swagger at the Giants' training camp, with some suggesting that the rookie QB had more aura than former New York signal-caller Daniel Jones.
"Daniel Jones could never have this kind of aura," one tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"There were fans saying we drafted another Daniel jones lol," another commented.
"Daniel Jones was a walking dead body after getting sacked 50+ times 2 years in a row," a third added.
Others praised Dart for having his own celebrations with his teammates.
"Finally a QB with some mf AURA," one added.
"Didn’t know Dart had swag like that ?¿ " another tweeted.
"GIANT QB WITH AURAAAAA, NEVER THOUGHT ID SEE THIS DAY," a user wrote.
The Giants took Dart with the No. 25 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the second quarterback to come off the board after the Tennessee Titans drafted Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.
It remains to be seen how Dart will fare in the big league after a strong and consistent college career.
Jaxson Dart inked his rookie contract with the New York Giants last week
Jaxson Dart signed a reported four-year, $16,977,939 rookie contract with the Giants on Friday. He will reportedly earn $8.99 million as part of his signing bonus.
Many believe that Dart will be the future of the Giants. However, he might get limited reps in his rookie season.
The Giants signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. Many feel that Wilson is likely to get the starting QB role for New York in 2025, while Dart could face competition from Winston for the QB2 position.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.