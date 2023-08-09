Danii Banks slams ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette for allegedly stealing Cartier watch and other valuables

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Damon Arnette isn't having the best of times right now. After he was arrested back in January for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon along with two drug charges, he's now been accused of stealing.

Model Danii Banks has gone viral as she alleges that Arnette stole from her and that she reportedly has it all on camera to back up her claim.

It hasn't been the best time for Arnette as his NFL career is likely over and now with these allegations from Banks, it's going from bad to worse.

Banks accused Damon Arnette of stealing from her

In an interview for a show called Pillow Talk with Ryan Pownall, Banks goes into detail about what Arnette allegedly stole from her.

Banks said via the Pillow Talk Show:

"Damon Arnette, a little football player that played for the Raiders, that got kicked off trying to shoot someone or something. Well, I went to the bathroom, stole my fu**ing Cartier watch, took my other phone, and Zelle'D all my money out of my account. I have it all on camera, him and his friends leaving my house. Come to find out he does that to bi*ches and then he fu**ing did it to me."

Why was Damon Arnette arrested?

The former Raiders player was arrested back in January 2022 and was charged with two drug offenses, carrying a concealed weapon with no permit and assault with a deadly weapon, per www.8newsnow.com, as he was involved in an incident with a car valet over a receipt.

Arnette has now resolved those charges as he pleaded guilty to them, per CowboysSI.com. Due to him pleading guilty, his chargers were then downgraded to misdemeanors and now don't have to go to trial.

Where does Damon Arnette stand in his NFL career?

Despite contradicting speculation, a source told Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com that he has no knowledge of Arnette traveling to Dallas to sort out a contract with the Cowboys.

Exactly where this leaves the defender as far as his NFL career is concerned is unknown. But one would imagine that the likelihood of him getting another chance is dramatically reduced.