Will cornerback Damon Arnette continue his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys?
BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared that Arnette will visit the NFC East squad and won’t waste any opportunity given to him. Ironically, the former Ohio State standout mentioned outside the courtroom that he would “kill” his second chance in pro football.
“Jerry [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones] sure love him some criminals”
“I hope he gets a 2nd chance and I hope he takes full advantage of it. No more stupid mistakes.”
What happened to Damon Arnette? Ex-Raiders CB pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
In January 2022, authorities in Las Vegas arrested Damon Arnette for assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was also charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances.
8NewsNow’s David Charns revealed that the charges stemmed from an incident wherein a Park MGM attendant asked for Arnette’s valet parking ticket. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State standout threw the ticket away.
When the parking attendant asked for more details about his vehicle, the former NFL player angrily requested his car keys. The attendant also allegedly heard the sound of a gun cocking, increasing the chances of Arnette shooting at people.
Six months later, the authorities declined to file criminal charges against Arnette. However, that decision was overturned last month when a grand jury indicted him for assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.
Kleiman shared that Arnette pleaded guilty to those charges. However, instead of jail time, the presiding judge sentenced him to forfeiture of his firearm, a $2,000 fine, and 50 hours of community service.
Aside from this incident, Arnette was showing his firearms and making death threats in a video discovered on November 2021. He was also accused of intentionally injuring a woman during a 2020 car crash.
Damon Arnette’s brief NFL career
After four seasons with the Buckeyes, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Damon Arnette 19th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the team released him after the discovery of his video. The Miami Dolphins signed him to their practice squad, but his contract ended after the 2021 season.
The Kansas City Chiefs signed him to a reserve/futures contract on January 20, 2022. They released him nine days later following his arrest. Arnette has 29 tackles and three pass deflections in two NFL seasons.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have a stacked cornerback rotation headlined by Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore. It's also worth noting that the Cowboys are in Oxnard, California for their 2023 training camp.