Will cornerback Damon Arnette continue his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys?

BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared that Arnette will visit the NFC East squad and won’t waste any opportunity given to him. Ironically, the former Ohio State standout mentioned outside the courtroom that he would “kill” his second chance in pro football.

Outside the courtroom, Arnette said: "If I’m blessed enough to get another chance in the NFL, then I’m going to Kill that,"



Arnette was a 1st round pick in the 2020 Draft by the Raiders. Following his trial, CB Damon Arnette said he's flying to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys.

This development led a football fan to say:

“Jerry [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones] sure love him some criminals”

Another Twitter user commented:

“I hope he gets a 2nd chance and I hope he takes full advantage of it. No more stupid mistakes.”

Here are other reactions regarding the possibility of Damon Arnette’s NFL return.

What happened to Damon Arnette? Ex-Raiders CB pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges

In January 2022, authorities in Las Vegas arrested Damon Arnette for assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was also charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances.

8NewsNow’s David Charns revealed that the charges stemmed from an incident wherein a Park MGM attendant asked for Arnette’s valet parking ticket. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State standout threw the ticket away.

When the parking attendant asked for more details about his vehicle, the former NFL player angrily requested his car keys. The attendant also allegedly heard the sound of a gun cocking, increasing the chances of Arnette shooting at people.

Six months later, the authorities declined to file criminal charges against Arnette. However, that decision was overturned last month when a grand jury indicted him for assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

The Judge sentenced Arnette, requiring him to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of his firearm. Former Raiders 1st round pick CB Damon Arnette pleaded guilty Monday to charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon.

Kleiman shared that Arnette pleaded guilty to those charges. However, instead of jail time, the presiding judge sentenced him to forfeiture of his firearm, a $2,000 fine, and 50 hours of community service.

Aside from this incident, Arnette was showing his firearms and making death threats in a video discovered on November 2021. He was also accused of intentionally injuring a woman during a 2020 car crash.

Damon Arnette’s brief NFL career

After four seasons with the Buckeyes, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Damon Arnette 19th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the team released him after the discovery of his video. The Miami Dolphins signed him to their practice squad, but his contract ended after the 2021 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed him to a reserve/futures contract on January 20, 2022. They released him nine days later following his arrest. Arnette has 29 tackles and three pass deflections in two NFL seasons.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have a stacked cornerback rotation headlined by Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore. It's also worth noting that the Cowboys are in Oxnard, California for their 2023 training camp.