Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, Damon Arnette looked to be a promising talent in the NFL entering the 2020 NFL Draft. He was one of the nation's top cornerback prospects coming out of Ohio State after four solid seasons.

However, he was released by the Raiders after a video of him surfaced online flashing a gun and sending threats on November 8, 2021.

Less than two years later, Arnette has been accused of assault and gun charges. According to KLAS Las Vegas, a grand jury indicted Arnette on charges stemming from a situation that occurred on Jan. 28, 2022.

According to police, Arnette showed his gun to a valet parker at a hotel who asked to see his valet ticket. According to the report, prosecutors dropped the charge six months after the incident, but the grand jury has decided to charge him.

The player was looked at as someone who could have had an amazing career in the NFL. He was selected 20th overall by the Raiders and looked to be their new CB1. As a rookie, he played in nine total games due to injuries, starting in seven while recording 25 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and two pass break-ups.

In his second season, he played in four games before his release from the Raiders and recorded four tackles and two pass break-ups.

Damon Arnette has had a string of legal trouble stemming since 2020

Damon Arnette has had his NFL career wasted due to getting into legal trouble.

On October 14, 2020, he allegedly got into a hit-and-run with a woman whom he struck on his way to practice causing her "head trauma" and "shoulder, neck, and back pain.

On November 8, 2021, he was released by the Raiders due to making threats with guns on an IG video.

In 2022, he was arrested in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances. The charges were eventually dropped.

On July 25, 2022, Arnette was pulled over and charged for driving with a suspended license. The next day, he was charged with a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

It's safe to say Damon Arnette has played his last down in the NFL as it seems quite likely he will be back in the NFL after all of his legal issues.

