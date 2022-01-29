Damon Arnette arrest: What happened to the former Raiders CB?

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was placed under arrest Friday night. Arnette allegedly threatened a parking valet with a gun in Las Vegas. The incident occurred at Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to TMZ, who broke the news of Arnett's arrest.

The cornerback's gun was a concealed weapon, and he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He also allegedly possessed an unknown controlled substance. A witness reported that Arnette pulled his gun after he attempted to retrieve a car without a valet ticket.

The 25-year-old's arrest continues a trend of him running into legal trouble over the past three months.

Damon Arnette has had run-ins with the law before

Drafted by the Raiders two years ago, Arnette was a highly-praised prospect coming out of Ohio State University and was best known for his man-to-man coverage skills.

But after this arrest, a couple of lawsuits, and a video on social media threatening to shoot someone, his playing days are likely done.

Damon Arnette was released by the Raiders in November after posting a 37-second video to his Instagram story threatening to shoot someone. Former general manager Mike Mayock called the incident "unacceptable".

"We cannot stand for the video of Damon Arnette with a gun threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable," Mayock said.

Arnette was arrested later in November for an alleged hit-and-run incident. He was accused of swerving into the right lane at 65 mph and running into another car. He proceeded to leave the scene without staying to check on the plaintiff's injuries.

That wasn't all, as Arnette was facing a separate lawsuit at the time involving valet parking. The cornerback berated a valet worker who sought $500,000 from him.

With all of these legal issues adding up, Damon Arnette will find it harder than ever to receive another shot in the NFL. Before this latest arrest, the Kansas City Chiefs had signed him to a reserves/futures contract.

That contract could've given Arnette a shot at the Chiefs' active roster for the 2022 season. They're likely to release him from that deal while he sorts out his latest run-in with the law.

It's tragic to see an up-and-comer with the talent and pedigree of Arnette waste it due to continuous difficulties following the law.

