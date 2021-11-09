Why was Damon Arnette released by Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially released Damon Arnette.

For the past few weeks, Arnette has been acting and posting some odd videos on social media. In a recent Instagram story, he was seen holding a gun in his hand and threatening to kill someone. The Raiders were left with no choice but to release him.

It's been a tough few days for the Raiders front office, who recently had to release wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after a serious misdemeanor.

Will Damon Arnette be signed to another team?

Damon Arnette's behavior goes way past the video of him sporting multiple guns. He had also rented four cars and crashed them all within a month. There is no telling if this is alcohol or drug-related, but odd behavior like this usually points to one or the other.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet There were troubling off-the-field signs everywhere for #Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette. For instance: In his first year in the NFL, Arnette crashed four rental cars within roughly a month, sources said. Now, after a tumultuous weekend including online threats, he’s out. There were troubling off-the-field signs everywhere for #Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette. For instance: In his first year in the NFL, Arnette crashed four rental cars within roughly a month, sources said. Now, after a tumultuous weekend including online threats, he’s out.

The Raiders season cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to off-field drama.

First, Jon Gruden's email exchanges between himself and WFT owner Dan Snyder were leaked in which the former head coach used homophobic, misogynistic and racist language. He effectively resigned from his position as head coach.

This past week, Henry Ruggs III crashed into an SUV at a high rate of speed while drunk, killing an innocent woman and her dog. He now faces up to 46 years in prison due to multiple felony counts being brought on by the prosecutor's office.

Damon Arnette now goes on a strange tirade online, threatening to kill people while showing off multiple guns. That's not the kind of behavior the Raiders want their team to associate with, especially with as much negative press as they have received in less than a month.

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter Raiders CB Damon Arnette waving a gun around and threatening to kill somebody Raiders CB Damon Arnette waving a gun around and threatening to kill somebody https://t.co/kK4ZGFN0Oi

Arnette can sign with whatever team he sees fit now, but there is little to no chance that a franchise will want to sign, given the reason behind his release.

Whatever seems to be happening with Arnette, he should seek help and correct the current path that he is on. Otherwise, his NFL career will be wasted. Arnette is only 24 years old and was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 draft. That is entirely too much talent just to be thrown away.

