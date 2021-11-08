NFL Rumors: Henry Ruggs III reportedly had too many mixed drinks just hours before fatal car crash 

Details of Henry Ruggs' accident which resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog are starting to come out.

The former Las Vegas Raiders receiver, who was released a day after the incident, was driving at 156 mph in the Las Vegas Valley area. He collided with Tintor's Toyota car at 3:40 am, which set Tina's car on fire.

When police arrived after the crash, Ruggs reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .161. He initially refused to take part in a sobriety test. After a judge approved a warrant for a blood draw, the young receiver had double the legal limit of blood-alcohol level in the state of Nevada.

TMZ released surveillance video of just how fast former #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs was going before Tuesday's fatal crash.

Lots of tidbits are coming out regarding this story. From messages he sent before the crash to videos of how he was driving before, the picture of the tragedy is becoming clearer by the day. New rumors leaked on Saturday have made Ruggs' situation even worse.

Rumor: Ruggs had 18 mixed drinks hours before crash

Ruggs was seen partying and playing golf with his girlfriend and some friends at the TopGolf resort, and cameras show the receiver struggling to tee off. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke about the situation when addressing what happened to Ruggs on Wednesday:

“He literally texted me at midnight a golf swing, hit me and Hunter [Renfrow], ‘How’s my swing look? You guys need to help me’ And just seeing that and then getting the news when we woke up, I just... I don’t even know how I’m supposed to handle that,” Carr said.

But the story at TopGolf is ugly. According to some rumors from a Twitter profile named Vital Vegas, who provides information about Las Vegas news, the extent of Ruggs' drinking is almost unbelievable:

Have yet to see this reported, but hear former Raiders player Henry Ruggs had been at Top Golf prior to the crash. Rumor from staffer is Ruggs had 18 shots and other mixed drinks. Investigators visited to review venue surveillance tapes.

18 shots. Other mixed drinks. Driving after all of this? Not the smartest decision Ruggs has ever made.

Ruggs posted a $150k bail. He was ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances, surrender his passport and not engage in driving.

Roadside memorial for Tina Tintor, victim of a car crash involving Henry Ruggs III

For the Raiders, it's another addition in a long list of unfortunate incidents the team has been involved in this year. First, it was the Jon Gruden fiasco, where a lot of insensitive emails sent by the head coach over the last decade were made public, and now the Ruggs saga is weighing down on the team.

Las Vegas lost to the New York Giants 23-16 on Sunday, their first game since Ruggs' release. The team sits at 5-3.

