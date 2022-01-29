Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs injury report and starting lineup - AFC Championship Game

The AFC Championship game is upon us, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are ready to put on a show.

Kansas City played an all-time classic game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday to advance to this stage. Patrick Mahomes had a legendary performance and they head into this game with an abundance of confidence after making it to four straight AFC Championship games.

The Bengals aren't going to roll over without a fight, however. Joe Burrow has as much confidence and swagger as any player in the NFL. Their offense is equally as explosive as Kansas City, with a three-headed wide receiver core led by Ja'Marr Chase.

Both teams and quarterbacks figure to be atop the AFC for years to come. Will Mahomes make his third consecutive Super Bowl? Or will Burrow cement himself as the next coming of Mahomes?

PFF @PFF Zac Taylor knows how special Joe Burrow is Zac Taylor knows how special Joe Burrow is ⭐️ https://t.co/k71Z3JxcIS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report for AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Cam Sample DE Groin Doubtful Stanley Morgan WR Hamstring Doubtful Josh Tupou DT Knee Questionable

The Bengals are relatively healthy entering the AFC Championship game. Their three injured players are depth players who receive very few snaps. All of their starters are healthy, which is vital in the postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyrann Mathieu S Concussion Questionable

There's only one injury on the Chiefs' injury report, but it's a crucial injury. Tyrann Mathieu is the leader of their defense. When he hasn't played, the defense has seen a significant drop in the quality of play.

Andy Reid told the media Friday he expects Mathieu to clear concussion protocol. Mathieu is as important to their defense as Mahomes is to their offense. His availability is critical for Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) still in the protocol and practiced today. He is right now expected to play Sunday in the AFC Championship game vs the #bengals per Andy Reid Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) still in the protocol and practiced today. He is right now expected to play Sunday in the AFC Championship game vs the #bengals per Andy Reid

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs starting lineup for AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Isaiah Prince

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Markus Bailey | CB - Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton | S - Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Kansas City Chiefs starting lineup

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Kyle Long, Andrew Wylie

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes | S - Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

